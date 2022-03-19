Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $817.09 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) will announce sales of $817.09 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Stantec’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $790.00 million and the highest is $867.42 million. Stantec reported sales of $674.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stantec will report full-year sales of $3.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $3.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Stantec.

A number of research firms have commented on STN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.62.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stantec in the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Stantec by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 388,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,236,000 after buying an additional 89,716 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Stantec by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 23,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Stantec during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $369,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Stantec by 114.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 588,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,644,000 after purchasing an additional 314,755 shares in the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STN traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.06. 465,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,510. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of $41.90 and a fifty-two week high of $58.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Stantec’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

