Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $431.89 Million

Brokerages expect The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) to announce $431.89 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Manitowoc’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $424.70 million and the highest is $450.00 million. Manitowoc posted sales of $354.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manitowoc will report full year sales of $2.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Manitowoc.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $497.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.47 million. Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTW shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $24.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.30.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 14,645 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Manitowoc by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,540,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,815,000 after purchasing an additional 87,065 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Manitowoc by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 34,829 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Manitowoc by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 80,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Manitowoc by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

MTW opened at $16.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $579.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.07 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.45. Manitowoc has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $28.33.

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

