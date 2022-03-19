Zacks: Brokerages Expect ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $67.33 Million

Brokerages expect ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) to announce sales of $67.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ACM Research’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $70.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $65.00 million. ACM Research reported sales of $43.73 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 54%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ACM Research will report full-year sales of $394.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $385.00 million to $412.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $480.42 million, with estimates ranging from $449.26 million to $500.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ACM Research.

Get ACM Research alerts:

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $95.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.53 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACMR. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of ACM Research from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ACM Research from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 21st. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of ACM Research from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of ACM Research from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.20.

In other ACM Research news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $321,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Haiping Dun sold 12,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $1,007,162.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACMR. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ACM Research by 1,669.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,427,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $157,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,885 shares during the last quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in ACM Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,438,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ACM Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,682,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in ACM Research by 417.7% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 327,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,079,000 after buying an additional 264,637 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in ACM Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,632,000. 50.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ACMR traded up $2.43 on Monday, reaching $61.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,660. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.96. ACM Research has a 52 week low of $42.22 and a 52 week high of $119.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Shares of ACM Research are scheduled to split on the morning of Thursday, March 24th. The 3-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 24th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, March 24th.

About ACM Research (Get Rating)

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACM Research (ACMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.