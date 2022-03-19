Zacks: Brokerages Expect Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $177.02 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) to report $177.02 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Calix’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $177.40 million and the lowest is $176.66 million. Calix reported sales of $162.07 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calix will report full-year sales of $745.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $742.40 million to $750.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $831.12 million, with estimates ranging from $816.64 million to $845.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Calix.

Get Calix alerts:

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Calix had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 35.09%. The firm had revenue of $176.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CALX. Craig Hallum upgraded Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Calix from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital began coverage on Calix in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Calix from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Shares of CALX traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.78. 1,054,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,669. Calix has a 52 week low of $31.65 and a 52 week high of $80.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.44.

In other news, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total transaction of $1,319,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.94 per share, with a total value of $509,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calix during the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Calix by 553.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,859 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after buying an additional 119,289 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Calix by 30.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,746 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calix by 36.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,641 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 15,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Calix by 31.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,864 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Calix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Calix (CALX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.