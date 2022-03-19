Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $175.42 Million

Equities analysts expect that Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) will announce $175.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ecovyst’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $178.00 million and the lowest is $171.77 million. Ecovyst reported sales of $126.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ecovyst will report full-year sales of $737.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $732.80 million to $741.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $792.18 million, with estimates ranging from $773.10 million to $819.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ecovyst.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 7.23% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $170.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ECVT. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Ecovyst from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ecovyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut Ecovyst from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ecovyst in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.80 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Ecovyst from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

In other news, major shareholder Ltd Ineos sold 416,255 shares of Ecovyst stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $3,796,245.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CCMP Capital GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the fourth quarter worth $476,830,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ecovyst during the third quarter valued at about $68,543,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ecovyst by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,519,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,519,000 after acquiring an additional 644,986 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 5,417,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,476,000 after buying an additional 2,259,877 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,246,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,485,000 after buying an additional 401,138 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ecovyst stock traded down $0.70 on Friday, reaching $11.04. 1,616,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,408. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Ecovyst has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $17.40.

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

