Zacks: Brokerages Expect Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) to Post $0.54 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Investar’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the lowest is $0.53. Investar reported earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investar will report full year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.62. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Investar.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.15 million during the quarter. Investar had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 7.44%.

ISTR has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Investar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Investar in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

ISTR stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.48. 12,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,948. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.66. The stock has a market cap of $200.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 0.59. Investar has a fifty-two week low of $17.08 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Investar’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Martin acquired 1,714 shares of Investar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.41 per share, for a total transaction of $34,982.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,314 shares of company stock valued at $46,759. 9.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Investar by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Investar by 18.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Investar by 28.9% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Investar by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 491,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Investar by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 319,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after buying an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

