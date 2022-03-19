Zacks: Brokerages Expect Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $509.06 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) will report $509.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $513.40 million and the lowest is $500.50 million. Patterson-UTI Energy reported sales of $240.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 111.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will report full year sales of $2.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Patterson-UTI Energy.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $466.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.38 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.30% and a negative net margin of 48.23%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS.

PTEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.25 to $14.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.44.

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $1,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 66,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $940,225.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 351,730 shares of company stock worth $5,407,476 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTEN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,992,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $295,690,000 after buying an additional 4,228,929 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,999,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,397 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,929,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,361,000 after acquiring an additional 437,507 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,136,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,754,000 after acquiring an additional 416,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 504.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,090,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751,253 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson-UTI Energy stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,945,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,002,007. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $17.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 2.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is presently -4.94%.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

