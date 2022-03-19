Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Caleres (NYSE:CAL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Caleres, Inc. is a footwear retailer and wholesaler. The Company is involved in the operation of retail shoe stores and e-commerce Websites as well as the design, sourcing and marketing of footwear for women and men. Its operating segment consists of Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio. The company brands include Nike, Skechers, Bearpaw, Converse, Vans, New Balance, adidas, Asics, Sperry and Sof Sole, LifeStride, Dr. Scholl’s, Fergalicious, Naturalizer and Carlos. Caleres, Inc., formerly known as Brown Shoe Company, Inc., is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. “

Separately, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Caleres from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of CAL opened at $20.64 on Tuesday. Caleres has a 12 month low of $17.24 and a 12 month high of $29.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.86 and its 200-day moving average is $23.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.18 million, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 2.43.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The textile maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.24. Caleres had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 65.40%. The company had revenue of $679.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caleres will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.89%.

In other Caleres news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 3,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $67,633.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd E. Hasty bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Caleres by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caleres by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,932,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $134,552,000 after purchasing an additional 171,160 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Caleres by 366.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 66,745 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Caleres in the fourth quarter worth $1,486,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caleres by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 556,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,615,000 after purchasing an additional 134,993 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

