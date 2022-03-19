Zacks Investment Research Downgrades OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) to Sell

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OncoCyte Corporation is primarily focused on the development of novel, non-invasive blood and urine diagnostic tests for detection of cancer. OncoCyte Corporation is based in Alameda, California. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens started coverage on OncoCyte in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.10 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on OncoCyte from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on OncoCyte from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OncoCyte has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.98.

NYSEAMERICAN OCX opened at $1.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $147.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.83. OncoCyte has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $6.25.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). OncoCyte had a negative return on equity of 37.25% and a negative net margin of 829.52%. On average, research analysts predict that OncoCyte will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ronald Asbury Andrews acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cavan M. Redmond bought 40,000 shares of OncoCyte stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $47,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 106,500 shares of company stock worth $131,400 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in OncoCyte by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 50,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 5,110 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in OncoCyte by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 7,003 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in OncoCyte by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 8,131 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in OncoCyte by 358.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 8,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

