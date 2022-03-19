Zacks Investment Research Downgrades SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $113.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TD SYNNEX is benefiting from the coronavirus-led work-and-learn from home wave which is driving demand for offsite-working and learning hardware and software. Moreover, steady IT spending environment on the back of rapid digital transformation is a positive. Acquisitions and partnerships are helping the company expand its product portfolio. The merger of SYNNEX with Tech Data is expected to be significantly accretive to the newly formed company’s top and bottom lines. Additionally, the split of the Technology Solutions and Concentrix businesses into two publicly-traded entities will add shareholder value and boost the company’s competitive position. Moreover, the stock has underperformed the industry in the past year. Nonetheless, an increase in the allowance for doubtful accounts and staffing costs continue to weigh on its margins.”

Get SYNNEX alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SNX. Raymond James lifted their price target on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cross Research raised SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut SYNNEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $145.75.

Shares of SNX stock opened at $114.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.13. SYNNEX has a 52 week low of $96.09 and a 52 week high of $130.93. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.71.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The business services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.18. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.21 earnings per share. SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was up 110.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that SYNNEX will post 10.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is presently 18.40%.

In other SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total value of $79,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $59,521.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,965 shares of company stock worth $413,147. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNX. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in SYNNEX by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in SYNNEX by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SYNNEX (Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SYNNEX (SNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.