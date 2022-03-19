Zacks Investment Research Lowers European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) to Sell

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “European Wax Center Inc. is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc. is based in PLANO, Texas. “
European Wax Center stock traded up $1.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.15. The company had a trading volume of 856,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,331. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.57. European Wax Center has a 1-year low of $18.55 and a 1-year high of $34.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60.
About European Wax Center (Get Rating)
