Zacks Investment Research Lowers Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Five9 provides cloud software for contact centers. The Company offers software products such as workforce management, speech recognition, predictive dialer, and voice applications. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that acts as the hub for interactions between its clients and their customers, enabling contact center operations focused on inbound or outbound customer interactions in a single unified architecture. The Company serves customers in various industries, including banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, and technology. Five9, Inc. is headquartered in San Ramon, California. “

Get Five9 alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Five9 from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Five9 from $200.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America began coverage on Five9 in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Five9 from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Five9 from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $165.05.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $103.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.21. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of -133.31 and a beta of 0.52. Five9 has a 12-month low of $80.52 and a 12-month high of $211.68.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.41 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The business’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Five9 news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.58, for a total transaction of $124,802.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.22, for a total transaction of $280,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,404 shares of company stock worth $1,724,875. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 388.0% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,968,379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,988 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 41,717.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,826,985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,616 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at $191,622,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at $177,296,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 872,888 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,864,000 after acquiring an additional 28,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Five9 (FIVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.