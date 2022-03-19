Zacks Investment Research Lowers IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IRIDEX Corporation is the leading worldwide provider of semiconductor-based laser systems used to treat eye diseases in ophthalmology and skin lesions in dermatology. The products are sold in the United States predominantly through a direct sales force and internationally through independent distributors. The company markets the products using three brand names: IRIS Medical to the ophthalmology market, IRIDERM to the dermatology market, and Light Solutions to the research market. “

Get IRIDEX alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IRIDEX in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered IRIDEX from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of IRIX opened at $4.62 on Wednesday. IRIDEX has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $9.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.32.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 32.53% and a negative net margin of 9.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IRIDEX will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in IRIDEX during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in IRIDEX in the third quarter worth $79,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in IRIDEX in the second quarter worth $123,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in IRIDEX by 2,511.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 18,433 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in IRIDEX in the third quarter worth $266,000. Institutional investors own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX Company Profile (Get Rating)

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IRIDEX (IRIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.