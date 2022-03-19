Zacks Investment Research Lowers Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) to Hold

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smart Sand, Inc. is a producer of northern white raw frac sand for the oil and gas industry. It offers proppant and related logistics services for oil and gas recovery from unconventional wells. Smart Sand, Inc. is headquartered in the Woodlands, Texas. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SND. StockNews.com started coverage on Smart Sand in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Smart Sand from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SND opened at $3.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.29. Smart Sand has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $4.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.11). Smart Sand had a negative net margin of 40.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Smart Sand will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James Douglas Young sold 24,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $80,510.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. sold 167,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total value of $315,424.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 301,787 shares of company stock worth $729,454 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Smart Sand by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 599,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 6,344 shares during the period. THRC Management LLC acquired a new position in Smart Sand in the fourth quarter valued at about $793,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Smart Sand by 6.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 17,638 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Smart Sand by 465.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 78,178 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Smart Sand by 8.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 6,291 shares during the period. 38.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc engages in supplying frac sand and related services. The firm offers complete mine to wellsite proppant supply and logistics solutions. It supplies industrial sand to the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on July 19, 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

