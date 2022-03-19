Zacks Investment Research Lowers Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is currently developing nalbuphine ER for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease. Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is based in New Haven, Connecticut. “

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVI opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $43.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.03. Trevi Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $2.96.

Trevi Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TRVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.52) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Trevi Therapeutics will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRVI. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 415.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 271,900 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trevi Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is developing Haduvio, which is in Phase IIb/III clinical trial is an oral extended release formulation of nalbuphine that is used for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease, as well as to treat chronic kidney disease-associated with pruritus.

