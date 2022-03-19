Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ziff Davis Inc. is a vertically focused digital media and internet company whose portfolio includes brands in technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. Ziff Davis Inc., formerly known as J2 Global Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ziff Davis has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $149.33.

Shares of ZD stock opened at $100.38 on Tuesday. Ziff Davis has a 1 year low of $91.65 and a 1 year high of $147.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.77 and its 200-day moving average is $106.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.11. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The company had revenue of $408.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ziff Davis will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZD. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 4,271.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 10.3% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 4.2% during the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 2,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Ziff Davis by 39.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Ziff Davis by 12.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ziff Davis (Get Rating)

Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ziff Davis (ZD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.