Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) to Buy

Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.56% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Abcam plc is a life sciences company. It researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery and diagnostics. The company operates principally in in the United States, China, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom and internationally. Abcam plc is based in Cambridge, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Abcam from GBX 1,800 ($23.41) to GBX 1,500 ($19.51) in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Abcam from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $513.00.

NASDAQ ABCM opened at $18.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.17. Abcam has a 52-week low of $15.40 and a 52-week high of $24.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABCM. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Abcam during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Abcam during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Abcam during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Abcam during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Abcam by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

