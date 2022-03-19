Zanite Acquisition (NASDAQ:ZNTE) and AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Head to Head Comparison

Zanite Acquisition (NASDAQ:ZNTE – Get Rating) and AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zanite Acquisition and AeroVironment’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zanite Acquisition N/A N/A $14.52 million N/A N/A AeroVironment $394.91 million 5.88 $23.33 million ($0.03) -3,105.30

AeroVironment has higher revenue and earnings than Zanite Acquisition.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Zanite Acquisition and AeroVironment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zanite Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A AeroVironment 0 3 3 0 2.50

AeroVironment has a consensus target price of $86.83, suggesting a potential downside of 6.82%. Given AeroVironment’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AeroVironment is more favorable than Zanite Acquisition.

Risk and Volatility

Zanite Acquisition has a beta of -0.17, indicating that its share price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AeroVironment has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.1% of Zanite Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.3% of AeroVironment shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of AeroVironment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Zanite Acquisition and AeroVironment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zanite Acquisition N/A -42.52% 6.16% AeroVironment -0.11% 8.14% 5.35%

Summary

AeroVironment beats Zanite Acquisition on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zanite Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zanite Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the aviation, aerospace and defense, urban mobility, and emerging technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cleveland, Ohio.

AeroVironment Company Profile (Get Rating)

AeroVironment, Inc. engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

