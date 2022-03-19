Zano Price Reaches $1.02 (ZANO)

Zano (ZANO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Zano has a total market capitalization of $11.30 million and approximately $130,310.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.02 or 0.00002433 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zano has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,848.23 or 0.99903054 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.78 or 0.00068701 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $103.05 or 0.00246017 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.09 or 0.00291468 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00011293 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.94 or 0.00131145 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004944 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001182 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001256 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00031069 BTC.

Zano Coin Profile

Zano is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 13,112,404 coins and its circulating supply is 11,082,904 coins. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zano is zano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

