ZeroSwap Price Up 18.2% Over Last Week (ZEE)

ZeroSwap (ZEE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. During the last seven days, ZeroSwap has traded 18.2% higher against the dollar. ZeroSwap has a total market capitalization of $8.10 million and approximately $703,270.00 worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZeroSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000306 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00035915 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.83 or 0.00107213 BTC.

ZeroSwap Coin Profile

ZEE is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,429,102 coins. ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZeroSwap’s official website is zeroswap.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

ZeroSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeroSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZeroSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

