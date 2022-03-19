ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.30

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZIVO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.30 and traded as high as $3.82. ZIVO Bioscience shares last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 78,694 shares.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on ZIVO Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $32.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of -0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.42.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Maggiore acquired 44,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.87 per share, with a total value of $174,014.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Christopher D. Maggiore acquired 28,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.55 per share, for a total transaction of $100,688.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 90,056 shares of company stock valued at $317,582. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIVO Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at $980,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in ZIVO Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ZIVO Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth about $191,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in ZIVO Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ZIVO Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO)

Zivo Bioscience, Inc engages in the study, development, and commercialization of natural nutritional compounds and bioactive molecules. It offers proprietary algae strain, extracts and supernatants, and bioactive compounds. The company was founded by Howard R. Baer on March 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Keego Harbor, MI.

