Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Zogenix were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Zogenix by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,821,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,435,000 after buying an additional 143,004 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Zogenix by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,129,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,357,000 after buying an additional 382,757 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zogenix by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,030,000 after buying an additional 516,935 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Zogenix by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,471,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Zogenix by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,001,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,401,000 after purchasing an additional 295,735 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Erle T. Mast sold 15,000 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total value of $391,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Erle T. Mast sold 1,250 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $32,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

ZGNX has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Zogenix from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Zogenix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. William Blair lowered shares of Zogenix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Zogenix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.71.

ZGNX stock opened at $26.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.23. Zogenix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $26.90.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $26.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 million. Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 91.20% and a negative net margin of 278.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 212.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.26) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Zogenix, Inc. will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

