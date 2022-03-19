Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Rating Increased to Buy at Benchmark

Benchmark upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Benchmark currently has $124.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ZM. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $200.00 to $171.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $235.00 to $145.00 and set an inline rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $295.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $197.63.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

ZM stock opened at $116.28 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.29. The stock has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of -0.90. Zoom Video Communications has a 52-week low of $94.51 and a 52-week high of $406.48.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 33.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total value of $1,709,843.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $12,841,800.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,264 shares of company stock valued at $22,516,364 over the last ninety days. 12.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,793,252,000 after purchasing an additional 742,240 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 147.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,361,000 after acquiring an additional 12,870 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 235,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,027,000 after acquiring an additional 38,543 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. 51.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.