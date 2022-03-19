Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zosano Pharma had a negative return on equity of 75.96% and a negative net margin of 3,367.90%.

Shares of Zosano Pharma stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. Zosano Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zosano Pharma by 263.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 146,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 105,999 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zosano Pharma during the second quarter worth $65,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zosano Pharma by 95.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Zosano Pharma by 954.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 41,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

ZSAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research cut shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zosano Pharma in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Zosano Pharma Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of human pharmaceutical products. The firm focuses on providing rapid systemic administration of therapeutics to patients using proprietary intracutaneous microneedle system. It offers Qtrypta, a formulation of zolmitriptan delivered utilizing the intracutaneous microneedle system.

