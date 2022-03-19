Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research cut Zosano Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get Zosano Pharma alerts:

ZSAN opened at $0.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.51. Zosano Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.95.

Zosano Pharma ( NASDAQ:ZSAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Zosano Pharma had a negative return on equity of 75.96% and a negative net margin of 3,367.90%. Research analysts expect that Zosano Pharma will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zosano Pharma by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,227,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 395,859 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zosano Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,284,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zosano Pharma by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 887,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 75,299 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Zosano Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Zosano Pharma by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 10.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zosano Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zosano Pharma Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of human pharmaceutical products. The firm focuses on providing rapid systemic administration of therapeutics to patients using proprietary intracutaneous microneedle system. It offers Qtrypta, a formulation of zolmitriptan delivered utilizing the intracutaneous microneedle system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zosano Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zosano Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.