Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.100-$0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $270 million-$272 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $256.67 million.Zscaler also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.540-$0.560 EPS.

NASDAQ:ZS traded up $7.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $222.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,320,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,038,460. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $157.03 and a 1 year high of $376.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.58 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $244.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.76.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.11%. The business had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $365.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. FBN Securities reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zscaler from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $430.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $323.66.

In other news, President Amit Sinha sold 7,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $1,494,336.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 12,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $2,552,435.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,112 shares of company stock valued at $14,509,330. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Zscaler by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth approximately $354,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Zscaler by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 143,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Zscaler by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 144,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,375,000 after purchasing an additional 17,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its stake in Zscaler by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 43.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zscaler (Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.