-$0.08 EPS Expected for Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LVLU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) to post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lulus Fashion Lounge’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lulus Fashion Lounge will report full year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.37. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lulus Fashion Lounge.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LVLU shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lulus Fashion Lounge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LVLU opened at $7.40 on Thursday. Lulus Fashion Lounge has a 1 year low of $6.04 and a 1 year high of $15.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.08.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is a customer driven, digitally native women’s fashion brand. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is based in CHICO, Calif.

