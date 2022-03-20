$0.14 EPS Expected for Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.14 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Limoneira’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. Limoneira reported earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limoneira will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.56. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Limoneira.

Get Limoneira alerts:

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Limoneira from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Limoneira from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th.

In related news, Director Donald R. Rudkin sold 11,648 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $186,484.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jose De Jesus Loza acquired 21,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.80 per share, with a total value of $272,640.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,971 shares of company stock valued at $281,682 in the last three months. 5.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Old West Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Limoneira during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,026,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Limoneira during the fourth quarter valued at about $740,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Limoneira during the second quarter valued at about $478,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Limoneira by 104.7% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 26,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Limoneira by 121.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 40,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 22,306 shares in the last quarter. 48.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LMNR traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $13.50. 108,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,073. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $238.55 million, a PE ratio of -37.50, a PEG ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.28. Limoneira has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $20.74.

About Limoneira (Get Rating)

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Limoneira (LMNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.