-$0.23 EPS Expected for Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Matrix Service’s earnings. Matrix Service reported earnings of ($0.43) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matrix Service will report full year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.45 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Matrix Service.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a negative return on equity of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $161.97 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MTRX shares. StockNews.com raised Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

NASDAQ:MTRX traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,928,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,910. Matrix Service has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $14.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.77.

In other news, CEO John R. Hewitt bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Chandler bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.79 per share, with a total value of $47,530.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 24,800 shares of company stock valued at $166,838. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Matrix Service by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matrix Service during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Matrix Service by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Matrix Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Matrix Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. 77.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services. It operates through the following segments: Utility & Power Infrastructure, Process & Industrial Facilities, and Storage & Terminal Solutions. The Utility & Power Infrastructure segment consists of power delivery services provided to investor-owned utilities, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, transmission and distribution line installations, upgrades and maintenance, as well as emergency and storm restoration services.

