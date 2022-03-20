-$0.32 EPS Expected for Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.13). Sangamo Therapeutics also reported earnings per share of ($0.32) during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($0.43). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to ($0.50). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sangamo Therapeutics.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.08. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 161.05% and a negative return on equity of 42.04%. The firm had revenue of $27.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Sangamo Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.10.

In related news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 81,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $694,148.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 6.2% during the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 18,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 6.7% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 19,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 163,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 8.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 1.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 99,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. 51.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sangamo Therapeutics stock opened at $6.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.51. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $13.93.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

