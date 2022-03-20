$0.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) This Quarter

Analysts expect PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) to report $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.95. PJT Partners also posted earnings per share of $0.89 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full year earnings of $5.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $5.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PJT Partners.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $313.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.90 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 27.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PJT shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PJT Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.20.

PJT traded up $3.37 on Tuesday, hitting $65.32. 378,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,121. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.92. PJT Partners has a twelve month low of $54.48 and a twelve month high of $89.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from PJT Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 24.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 226.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 83.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 24.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

