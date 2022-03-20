$1.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) will post $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.03 and the highest is $1.06. Heartland Financial USA reported earnings per share of $1.20 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will report full-year earnings of $4.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.83 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Heartland Financial USA.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $169.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.15 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 30.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HTLF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

NASDAQ:HTLF traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.33. 498,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,673. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.70 and a 200 day moving average of $50.01. Heartland Financial USA has a twelve month low of $42.84 and a twelve month high of $54.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. M3F Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,095,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 6.2% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 10.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,363,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,793,000 after acquiring an additional 395,116 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 0.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 521,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 38.7% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 10,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Financial USA (Get Rating)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heartland Financial USA (HTLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.