-$1.81 Earnings Per Share Expected for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($1.81) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.50). Blueprint Medicines posted earnings of ($1.72) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full year earnings of ($7.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.02) to ($6.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($5.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.81) to ($3.30). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Blueprint Medicines.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($5.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($4.73). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 357.66% and a negative return on equity of 31.04%. The firm had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.53) earnings per share. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue was up 213.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BPMC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $111.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC traded up $2.24 on Friday, hitting $65.06. 1,227,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,335. Blueprint Medicines has a 1-year low of $53.26 and a 1-year high of $117.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.22.

In related news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 2,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $133,673.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 2,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $133,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,575 shares of company stock valued at $327,064 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,351,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,656,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,336,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $571,632,000 after acquiring an additional 138,860 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,747,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,198,000 after purchasing an additional 30,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,082,000.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

