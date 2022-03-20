$112.42 Million in Sales Expected for Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) to report sales of $112.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Noodles & Company’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $110.73 million and the highest is $113.73 million. Noodles & Company reported sales of $109.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Noodles & Company will report full-year sales of $502.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $493.11 million to $510.81 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $547.33 million, with estimates ranging from $526.52 million to $559.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Noodles & Company.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). Noodles & Company had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $114.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Noodles & Company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NDLS shares. StockNews.com downgraded Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler cut Noodles & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Noodles & Company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Noodles & Company from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Noodles & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Jones purchased 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $200,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDLS. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 135.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 383.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 126,837.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,147 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NDLS traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.54. 741,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,089. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.94 million, a P/E ratio of 81.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Noodles & Company has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $13.55.

