1,353 Shares in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Bought by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TLT. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 130.2% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period.

Shares of TLT stock traded up $1.61 on Friday, hitting $133.44. The company had a trading volume of 53,962,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,124,646. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.31. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $130.32 and a twelve month high of $155.12.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

