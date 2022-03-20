$162.88 Million in Sales Expected for Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) to report $162.88 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Switch’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $161.50 million and the highest is $164.70 million. Switch reported sales of $130.87 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Switch will report full-year sales of $670.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $667.80 million to $674.09 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $744.69 million, with estimates ranging from $728.10 million to $758.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Switch.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). Switch had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $161.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SWCH shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Switch from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Switch from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Switch in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Switch in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.18.

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Switch by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Switch by 8.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Switch by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Switch by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 54,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Switch by 113.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

SWCH opened at $28.78 on Friday. Switch has a 1-year low of $15.34 and a 1-year high of $29.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 575.60 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.98 and a 200-day moving average of $26.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 420.00%.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

