1,698 Shares in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Acquired by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,967,000 after buying an additional 6,244 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 135.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.4% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 51,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:MTN opened at $272.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.53. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.38 and a fifty-two week high of $376.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.73 and a beta of 1.26.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by ($0.25). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $906.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. Vail Resorts’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be given a $1.91 dividend. This is a boost from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.92%.

MTN has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet downgraded Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $322.00 to $262.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $327.50.

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

