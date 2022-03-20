1,906 Shares in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Purchased by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 479.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 423.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Tobam increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 466.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $206.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.30. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.03 and a fifty-two week high of $244.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $219.40 and a 200 day moving average of $222.44.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 62.96%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AAP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial started coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $273.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $239.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.39.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

