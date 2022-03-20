19,500 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Purchased by Campbell Capital Management Inc.

Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,677,000. PayPal accounts for about 1.5% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 203.6% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in PayPal by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on PayPal from $200.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on PayPal from $224.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on PayPal from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.61.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $118.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $138.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.17.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $124.85 per share, with a total value of $499,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 7,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $124.57 per share, for a total transaction of $995,812.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

