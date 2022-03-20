$2.77 Billion in Sales Expected for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $2.77 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Yum China’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.72 billion and the highest is $2.82 billion. Yum China reported sales of $2.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum China will report full year sales of $11.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.04 billion to $11.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $12.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.32 billion to $13.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Yum China.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.18.

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $44.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.36. Yum China has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $69.67. The stock has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 20.96%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,549,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,647,000 after purchasing an additional 427,621 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Yum China by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

