22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “22nd Century Group, Inc. is a plant biotechnology company focused on decreasing/increasing the level of nicotine in the tobacco plant through genetic engineering and breeding. The Company is focused on development of smoking cessation aid and owns and controls several patents. The company’s products include X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation therapy. 22nd Century Group, Inc. is based in Williamsville, New York. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on 22nd Century Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Dawson James increased their price target on 22nd Century Group from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:XXII opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $382.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 2.01. 22nd Century Group has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $6.07.

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). 22nd Century Group had a negative return on equity of 38.82% and a negative net margin of 105.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that 22nd Century Group will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XXII. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in 22nd Century Group by 470.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,505,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after buying an additional 1,241,613 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 22nd Century Group during the second quarter worth about $2,423,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in 22nd Century Group by 3,188.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,459,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,689 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in 22nd Century Group by 623.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 383,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 330,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in 22nd Century Group during the second quarter worth about $132,000. 28.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

22nd Century Group, Inc is a biotechnology company, which develops disruptive plant-based solutions for life science, consumer product, and pharmaceutical markets. It focuses on technologies that alter the level of nicotine in tobacco plants and level of cannabinoids in hemp or cannabis plants through genetic engineering, gene-editing, and modern plant breeding techniques.

