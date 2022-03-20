2seventy bio Inc (NASDAQ:TSVT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$2.45 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that 2seventy bio Inc (NASDAQ:TSVTGet Rating) will post earnings of ($2.45) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for 2seventy bio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.94) to ($1.66). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 2seventy bio will report full year earnings of ($13.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($15.31) to ($11.86). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($10.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.86) to ($10.09). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow 2seventy bio.

TSVT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 2seventy bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen started coverage on 2seventy bio in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

In other news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 3,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $78,185.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Nicola Heffron sold 1,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $26,192.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,721 shares of company stock valued at $167,715 over the last three months.

TSVT traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.30. 1,005,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,911. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.03. 2seventy bio has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $64.00.

2seventy bio Inc is a cell and gene therapy company. It focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. 2seventy bio Inc is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

