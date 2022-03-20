$302.44 Million in Sales Expected for iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $302.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for iRobot’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $299.63 million and the highest is $306.29 million. iRobot posted sales of $303.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that iRobot will report full year sales of $1.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for iRobot.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.02. iRobot had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $455.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of iRobot in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of iRobot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of iRobot from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.50.

Shares of IRBT traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.16. 736,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,830. iRobot has a 1-year low of $53.10 and a 1-year high of $125.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.54 and a 200-day moving average of $73.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.22.

In other news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $1,624,928.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in iRobot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,647,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 44.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,597,000 after acquiring an additional 97,659 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iRobot during the third quarter valued at $6,659,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iRobot by 25.9% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 390,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,673,000 after buying an additional 80,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iRobot by 1,116.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 83,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,769,000 after buying an additional 76,354 shares during the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

