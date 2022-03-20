3,034 Shares in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Acquired by Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank lifted its position in Valero Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 3,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Valero Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VLO traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.43. 7,472,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,956,920. The firm has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.96. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $93.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.40.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.68. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 174.22%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VLO. Cowen cut their target price on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet upgraded Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

