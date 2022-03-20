33,300 Shares in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Purchased by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 33,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Vale by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 33,753,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $470,865,000 after purchasing an additional 9,551,683 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,172,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Vale by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,375,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,284 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vale by 370.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,379,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Vale by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,539,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172,671 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Vale from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Vale from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

VALE opened at $19.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.19. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.718 per share. This represents a yield of 14.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.68. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is 32.65%.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

