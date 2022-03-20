$395.61 Million in Sales Expected for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) will post $395.61 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $376.46 million to $410.77 million. VICI Properties reported sales of $374.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VICI Properties will report full year sales of $1.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $2.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow VICI Properties.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). VICI Properties had a net margin of 67.16% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $383.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. VICI Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.65.

In other news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz acquired 2,000 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.88 per share, with a total value of $53,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 62.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 150.5% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 218.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of VICI stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $27.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,784,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,195,911. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.79. VICI Properties has a 12-month low of $26.23 and a 12-month high of $33.35. The company has a quick ratio of 14.85, a current ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.82%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

