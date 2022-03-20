41,832 Shares in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) Acquired by Melone Private Wealth LLC

Melone Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 41,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,612,000. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Melone Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Melone Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.07% of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 494.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 326,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,369,000 after purchasing an additional 271,198 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 73,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,577,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $5,750,000. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period.

Shares of HYD traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.49. The stock had a trading volume of 746,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,352. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a twelve month low of $57.83 and a twelve month high of $63.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.57.

