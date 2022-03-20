$54.23 Million in Sales Expected for Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) will post sales of $54.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Insmed’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $51.43 million to $56.20 million. Insmed reported sales of $40.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insmed will report full-year sales of $255.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $245.78 million to $273.14 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $343.75 million, with estimates ranging from $318.97 million to $375.29 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Insmed.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.06). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 102.11% and a negative net margin of 230.63%. The business had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.00) earnings per share. Insmed’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INSM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Insmed in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Insmed from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.33.

INSM traded up $1.09 on Tuesday, reaching $24.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,241,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,585. Insmed has a fifty-two week low of $20.02 and a fifty-two week high of $38.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.92 and a 200-day moving average of $26.36. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 2.16.

In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 50,000 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $1,410,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Roger Adsett sold 3,068 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $84,707.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,556 shares of company stock worth $3,208,544 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Insmed by 5.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 238,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after buying an additional 12,192 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Insmed by 79.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 430,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,861,000 after buying an additional 191,300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Insmed by 438.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Insmed by 5.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 123,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after buying an additional 6,596 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Insmed during the third quarter valued at $9,464,000.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

