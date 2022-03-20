$57.10 Million in Sales Expected for Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) to announce sales of $57.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $56.30 million to $58.00 million. Franklin Covey reported sales of $48.16 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full-year sales of $254.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $252.26 million to $255.26 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $282.41 million, with estimates ranging from $279.70 million to $285.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Franklin Covey.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $61.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FC. Barrington Research increased their price target on Franklin Covey from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Franklin Covey from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Covey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franklin Covey has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.33.

Shares of NYSE FC traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.54. 104,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,878. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.66. Franklin Covey has a 1-year low of $25.57 and a 1-year high of $52.52. The firm has a market cap of $679.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Franklin Covey by 133.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Franklin Covey during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Franklin Covey by 377.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Franklin Covey during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Co is a global public company, which focuses on organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees, and Corporate & Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada, international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria, governmental sales channels, coaching operations, and books and audio sales channels.

