5,944 Shares in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Bought by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 24,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 18.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $66.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.36 and a 200-day moving average of $70.77. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.95 and a fifty-two week high of $82.83.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.00 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 10.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

IBKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.60.

In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $1,364,707.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $1,293,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 765,287 shares of company stock valued at $55,239,332 in the last quarter. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

